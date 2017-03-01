Uganda: Kadaga Tells EALA MPs to Put Uganda's Interests Ahead of Party's

Kampala — The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has told Uganda's news representatives to the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) to put Uganda's interests ahead of party interest.

"I want to remind you that you are representing our country, not your parties," Ms Kadaga said a short while back.

"You must speak for Uganda."

Ms Kadaga said there are issues that need reform and she hopes they would work to ensure the reforms are undertaken.

One of the areas, Ms Kadaga said, is the implementation of the laws of the East African Community Treaty.

Ms Kadaga was speaking just after announcing the nine representatives of Uganda to Eala.

The nine are Rose Akol who polled 370 votes, Mathias Kasamba (359), Paul Musamali (350), George Odong (346), Mary Mugyenyi (341), Dennis Namara (329), Mukasa Mbidde (311), Susan Nakawuki (298) and Okumu Opoka (274).

The Forum for Democratic Change's Ingrid Turinawe polled 25 votes whereas her FDC colleague Florence Ibi Ekwau polled 179.

Speaking at the same event, the Leader of the Opposition in the Tenth Parliament Winnie Kiiza commended the Members of Parliament for voting.

"I want to thank those who gave my candidates votes; I want to thank you for the votes you gave to Ibi Florence," Ms Kiiza said.

"I do not take it for granted. Forum for Democratic Change has only 36 Members of Parliament. For a candidate of FDC to get 179 votes, I do not take it for granted. This spirit of seeing beyond party affiliation should continue."

The numbers

46 - number that stood for election

9 - the number of slots for Uganda

398 - Legislators voted

No one voted for Enoch Kaluubo Enoch.