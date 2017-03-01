Uganda: Democratic Party to Honour Guerrilla Leader Kayiira

Kampala — The Democratic Party (DP), Uganda's oldest political organisation has announced that it will hold a memorial mass for late Mr Andrew Rutaakome Kayiira after 30 years of his murder.

On March 6, 1987, towards mid-night, Mr Kayiira died. He was murdered at the home of a journalist friend Henry Gombya at Lukuli, a Kampala suburb. Gombya was also a BBC stringer in Uganda.

Kayiira was the former chairman of Uganda Freedom Movement/Army (UFM) until April 1986 when the UFM was dissolved into the national army.

In February 1986, when the NRM formed a cabinet, Kayiira was made minister of energy.

It is now 30 years since Kayiira was murdered in cold blood. However, the reason he was killed has never been made public although a renowned British metropolitan police, the Scotland Yard, came to Uganda, investigated the case and handed the report to the government.

Addressing journalists at their weekly press conference in Kampala on Tuesday, DP Deputy Spokesperson Mr Alex Waiswa said that they have decided to hold a memorial mass in honour of Kayiira's contribution to the 1980 to 1986 liberation struggle.

"It is memorable that there are so many questions surrounding his demise. The efforts to have the report of his death disclosed in 2007 in Masaka ended in a very dramatic and chaotic manner aided by police," Mr Waiswa said.

He added that they had prayers recently at their offices and they thought it necessary in liaison with the family to have a mass celebrated for Mr Kayiira.

Mr Waiswa said that the mass will be part of DP's activities as they usher in their 2017 roadmap. The mass will be held at Lubaga Cathedral on March 8.

Profile

Kayiira was the leader of the Uganda Freedom Movement (UFM), a guerrilla organisation that fought the governments of Milton Obote and Tito Okello between 1980 and 1986.

Kayiira and his UFM outfit were often seen as a rival to the National Resistance Movement (NRM) led by incumbent President Museveni, which was also fighting the Obote and Okello governments.