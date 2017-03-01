Burundi: Official Launch of Excavation of Bones From Mass Graves in Mwaro Province

The National Commission for Truth and Reconciliation- CVR has started this 27 February to conduct the excavation of bones piled up in mass graves in Gasenyi locality of Makamba zone in Rusaka Commune of Mwaro Province.

CVR Members, experts in excavation of bones from mass graves, police officers in charge of civil protection... were gathered in Gasenyi area of Rusaka Commune in Mwaro Central Province to disinter bones of people killed in 1972.

Residents of that locality welcomed the activity. "I lost my father in 1972 and it is reported that he was thrown in this mass grave", says Léonidas Sinzinkayo, 54, a resident of Gasenyi area. He says he expects that the good result from CVR would allow him to bury his parent with dignity. "This activity will promote the reconciliation process between Burundians given that they will know the truth of about what happened some years ago", he says.

Capitoline Nahimana, in her 60s, says that she lost her father in 1972 as well as the family's lands. "We don't have anywhere to grow plants. When our father was deported to unknown destination, the criminals have also taken our lands by force. This commission would, not only, bury our relatives with dignity, but it must also compensate us", she says.

Jean Népo Bironkwa, Chairman of the Association "Lumière du monde de Buta", says the discovery of bones piled up in mass graves should be welcomed for human respect and dignity. However, he says, CVR might be careful about any speculation on victims to avoid any other source of conflict in Burundi.

Bernardine Nduwimana, Administrator of Rusaka Commune says beside this good activity conducted by CVR, there is a need to know how and why those people piled up in mass graves were killed. "We need to know our proper history, we want to know what happened in the country since years ago", she says.

Clotilde Niragira, CVR Secretary General says the work consisted of the excavation work of the human remains from mass graves in this site. "We have just officially proceeded to the excavation of human remains. The work in this site has just constituted the starting point for the following activities", she says. Niragira also says the commission will continue to bury people with dignity in other sites across the country. "It has also the objective of seeking the truth about what happened in Burundi. We need to know the murderers of the victims, the context and the reason why they were killed in order to reconcile Burundians", she says.