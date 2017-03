A bomb fitted in a vehicle killed a Mogadishu businesman in Waberi on Tuesday

A source said that businessman Abdirahman Afleyshe was at that time heading to Hamarweyn court to followup with a case between him and his former business partner.

An Alshabaab affiliated website identifies the man as " a senior employee of Banadir Asministration" who was a "campaigner" for one of the presidential candidates in the just concluded elections.

The man jas been buried at the Madina Hospital cemetery.