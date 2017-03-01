Sudan: Hassabo Gives Directive for Expanding in Establishment of Prosecutions in All States

Khartoum — Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman has given directive for expanding in establishment of prosecutions in all States of the Country, especially in five Darfur States for boosting peace the most Darfur enjoy and to bosot justice in all states.

The Attorney General, Omer Ahmed Mohamed who met with the Vice-President in the Republican Palace, Tuesday, said in press statements that the meeting discussed set up of general prosecution with framework of the constitutional amendments, especially in Darfur after peace reigns.

He indicated to keenness of the General Prosecution to achieve just the Country-wide through distribution of prosecutions in all states and full coordination with other justice organs particularly Ministry of Justice.