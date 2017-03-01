28 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Arab Third Conference On Agricultural Investment Concludes Session, Issues Recommendations

Khartoum — The Arab Third Conference on Agricultural Investment concluded its sessions on Tuesday and recommended achieving Arab food security, making use of the available Arab agriculture resources, and implementing previous Arab food security initiatives, with reference to that of President Omar Bashir of Sudan.

The recommendations which were read out by Dr Mohamed Ibin Obaid al Mazrouie, the head of the Arab Authority for Investment and Development, stressed the need to create a conducive climate for investment, through renovation of law and legislations and economic policies, grating exemption and awarding incentives as well as simplifying procedures with regards to investment in the agricultural sector.

The recommendations have also said infrastructures such as roads and dams and electricity services and networks should be renovated. They also said it is imperative to have up-to-date laws on land acquisition for investment and underlined that private sectors should be lured in to invest in the agriculture sector.

The recommendations said the share of agriculture in the Arab budgets should go up in all Arab countries.

The recommendations have also underlined the need to pay due attention to innovations, transfer of technologies, training and capacity building while at the same time working to establish the Greater Arab Trade area which will set the ground for Arab agriculture trade exchange and boost economic relations.

The recommendations have also called for paying more attention to small and medium farmers and linking them to nearby markets and encouraging insurance companies to invest in and to insure agricultural project.

The recommendations also said food security should be linked to knowledge security.

