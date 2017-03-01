Sudan: First Vice-President Gives Directive for Prioritizing Investment Projects According to Specific Map

Khartoum — First Vice-President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih gave directive for arranging priorities of investment projects according to specific map amid graet openness the country is now witnessing , besides resolving issues of lands in coordination with states and relevant federal ministries.

This came when the First Vice-President received in his office at the Council of Ministers' General Secretariat, Tuesday, Minister of Investment, Modather Abdul-Ghani who said in a press statement, that he briefed the First Vice-President on performance of his Ministry during the past period and on how to make use of electronic systems in facilitating procedures for investors.

He added the First Vice-President directed the Ministry to focus on productive sectors and manufactural industries in line with the State strategic plan to increase the national income , disclosing that a number of investment projects were propounded during the recent Agricultural Conference.

The Minister further added that issues of investment, how could be solved and attraction of new investments would be put into consideration of the Higher Council for Investment, which is chaired by President of the Republic, in its coming session in next March.