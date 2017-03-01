Sudan: Minister of State At Council of Ministers Pays Field Visit to Number Government Real Estates

Khartoum — The Committee for Management and Development of Government Real Estates, which is chaired by Minister of State for Council of Ministers, Jamal Mahmoud, paid field visit , Tuesday, to a number of government real estates during which it go assured of efforts made for preparing these estates.

The Minister of State affirmed the state concern with development and optimum use of government real estates and improvement of environment of work at ministries to enable them to carry their task.

The Committee stood on progress of building new premises of Ministry of Guidance and Endowments and endeavors made for preparing premises of Ministry of Tourism , Antiquities and Wildlife.