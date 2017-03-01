28 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudanese Organization for Press Freedom to Launch Its Annual Report On Wednesday

Khartoum — The Sudanese Organization for Press Freedoms will launch, tomorrow, Wednesday, at 12:00. Noon, at the Sudanese Banks Union, its annual report on Press Freedoms in Sudan and the world for 2016.

The organization's Chairman, Al-Nageeb Adam Gamar Edeen has affirmed to SUNA the organization's concern over press freedoms in Sudan and the world as a whole.

He has pointed out that the organization has been monitoring violations against the journalists and register the different statistics on killing, torture and arrest of the media men and present that before the political decision makers.

He emphasized that the report which will be launched includes an introduction on the situations of press freedoms in Sudan, Africa, Asia, Europe, Russia and the US.

