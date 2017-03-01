Somalia: Failed Individuals Warned to Reinstate to the Judiciary

Somali intellectuals and scholars have warned the Somali Federal Government authorities to restore the failed missed official to the country's judiciary justice system.

Imam Abdullahi Khalif Roble, a Somali Elder has called on Somali President of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo to cautious about the re-appoint former judges, including Ex Benadir regional court chairman Hashi Elmi Nur.

The Elder has accused Ex Benadir regional court Hashi Elmi Nur of incompetence, poor leadership, corruption and failing to execute the justice during his term in office.

"Former Federal Government led by Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has fired Benadir regional court chairman and his aides for incitement and creating row between Govt and the public," he added.