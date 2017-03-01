Somalia: President Farmajo Declares Drought National Disaster

Somali new elected President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has on Tuesday declared national disaster for drought following a high-level drought response conference in Mogadishu.

International aid agencies, Somalia's International partners, NGOs, and religious scholars attended the meeting chaired by the President of Somalia to discuss ways to avert famine.

The meeting was aimed to galvanize the efforts to help more than 4 million of Somalis effected by the biting drought in the country which is now on the brink of turning into famine.