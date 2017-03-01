28 February 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: President Farmajo Declares Drought National Disaster

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somali new elected President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has on Tuesday declared national disaster for drought following a high-level drought response conference in Mogadishu.

International aid agencies, Somalia's International partners, NGOs, and religious scholars attended the meeting chaired by the President of Somalia to discuss ways to avert famine.

The meeting was aimed to galvanize the efforts to help more than 4 million of Somalis effected by the biting drought in the country which is now on the brink of turning into famine.

Somalia

Govt Declares National Disaster Over Drought

Somalia's new leader has declared a national disaster for a prolonged drought that has forced about half of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.