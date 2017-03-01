Namibia: Water Scarcity Not Ended By Rise in Dam Levels

THE rise in dam levels over the past month should not lull Windhoek residents into thinking that the water scarcity affecting the city has ended, the City of Windhoek cautioned this week.

The water scarcity which the city is facing will not be overturned by one good rainy season, City of Windhoek spokesperson Lydia Amutenya remarked on Monday.

She noted that there was a general misperception that the dams supplying Windhoek with water have received sufficient inflows to avert the water crisis the city has been facing.

Even if the dams providing water to Windhoek were to be full, a scarcity of water would still persist, and the city would continue to be affected, Amutenya said.

A collective effort should still be made to save water and ensure a sustainable supply of water to the city's residents, she remarked.

"We need to instil a culture of saving water in our community as it remains a scarce resource," Amutenya said.

Windhoek residents continue to miss the 40% water savings target set by the City of Windhoek, though. Last week, residents of the city managed to use only 28% less water than the past norm.

Although the levels of the three dams storing water for the city and also for Okahandja have risen over the past month, the Von Bach, Swakoppoort and Omatako dams are still holding only 33% of their combined storage capacity, according to the latest dam bulletin of the Namibia Water Corporation.

A year ago, the three dams' combined level was even worse, though, at 15%.

The three dams were storing 51,7 million cubic metres of water on Monday, NamWater reported in the dam bulletin.

The Von Bach Dam was filled to 42,8% of its capacity on Monday (compared to 23% a year ago), while the Omatako Dam was 53,3% full (7,3% a year ago) and Swakoppoort's level stood at 12,2% (14,2% a year ago).

The combined level of dams in the south of Namibia was measured at 75,2% on Monday - compared to 52,2% a year ago.

The Hardap Dam is now 72,6% full (44,7% a year ago), the Naute Dam's level is at 94% (95% last year), Oanob is filled to 75,3% capacity (37,2% a year ago), the Dreihuk Dam near Karasburg is 28,4% full (0,7% last year), and the level of the Bondels Dam, also near Karasburg, stands at 15,1% (empty a year ago).

Dams in the Gobabis area are faring worse than a year ago, with a combined level of 17,5% of their storage capacity, compared to a combined level of 29,7% a year ago.

The Otjivero Main Dam is 27,2% full (45,4% last year), Otjivero Silt is almost empty at 1,9% (5,3% a year ago), Tilda Viljoen's level is at 33,2% (52,7% last year), and the Daan Viljoen Dam is 31,9% full (50,3% last year).

In northern Namibia, the Olushandja Dam's level was recorded at 29,1% on Monday (28,1% a year ago). The Omaruru Delta and Omatjene dams - near Henties Bay and Otjiwarongo, respectively - are both still empty, as they also were this time last year.

The Goreangab and Friedenau dams are 33,7% and 101,3% full, respectively (33,1% and 99% a year ago).