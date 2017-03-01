Zimbabwe: Senior Police Officer's Bribery Case Deferred

THE police officer commanding Mbare traffic who landed herself in the dock after she demanded $120 bribe from a bus operator had her case postponed for further two weeks after she fired her initial lawyer Ashiel Mugiya.

Violet Sigauke's case was postponed to March 15 after she told magistrate Lazini Ncube that she had fired lawyer Ashiel Mugiya, adding that her new attorney Admire Rubaya was sick and unable to attend court.

Sigauke, 55, was caught red handed after a trap was set and tried to conceal the offence by swallowing $20 notes whose serial numbers had been recorded.

She is facing criminal abuse of office charges and is out of custody on $100 bail.

It is state's case that Sigauke phoned MamaRu commuter omnibus company's manager Kudzai Mapako and told him that he was supposed to give her $120 every two weeks for his buses to operate freely along the route she manages.

Court heard Mapako then met Sigauke on January 8 this year and gave her $40. The cop complained that the money was too little and kept pressing Mapako for more, forcing him to report the case at Police General Headquarters.

A trap was authorised and intelligence officers stationed at PGHQ proceeded to Mbare police station to execute the set-up.

One of Mapako's conductors was given the money after the serial numbers were written down. He went to Sigauke's office and gave her $60 which was in $10 and $20 denominations.

After he left the office, the intelligence officers entered Sigauke's office and identified themselves before conducting a search.

Court heard Sigauke reached for one of her top drawers and took out the money before removing her uniform belt and threatening to beat up the cops for betraying her.

The subordinates advanced towards her and Sigauke placed the money in her mouth intending to swallow it. One of the officers identified as Mabwe reached for her and they wrestled until she bit his thumb.

Upon noticing the scuffle other officers intervened and the trap money was retrieved from Sigauke's mouth, leading to her arrest.