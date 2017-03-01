Namibia: 'I Wish He Had Killed Himself' Says Father

A GRIEVING father wishes his daughter's boyfriend had killed himself after killing his daughter in a fit of jealousy.

"Maybe that could have spared me the pain of unexpectedly losing my daughter, if he had taken his own life after he had killed her," said the bereaved Jakobus Smit (59).

Smit's daughter, Brigitte Smit (20), died on Sunday morning in the Aroab state hospital after suffering stab wounds to her chest, abdomen, back and right arm.

Her boyfriend was arrested over her murder. He is yet to appear in court.

The fatal incident happened at the Smit family home at Aroab during the early hours of Sunday.

Smit said his daughter, the mother of a two-year-old boy and pregnant with her second child, was murdered by her lover, who is the father of both the unborn baby and the boy, for allegedly refusing to sleep over at his family's house.

At the time of the stabbing, Smit and his wife were asleep, and only screams from other family members woke them up.

With tears welling up in his eyes, Smit said his daughter's last words were "mom and dad, please help me".

"I will never forgive him," a visibly heartbroken Smit said, adding that it would take a long time for him to get over the sudden death of his daughter.

Describing his daughter's boyfriend as a jealous and possessive man, Smit said he was recently jailed after stabbing his daughter in the knee in an earlier fit of jealousy.

"He even suspected her of having an affair with one of her cousins," he said, adding that he had advised his daughter to end the relationship.

Smit said he would hugely appreciate it if people could assist the family financially with the cost of his daughter's funeral.

"Currently I am unemployed, and will have to wait until the payout of my wife's pension grant to cover the funeral expenses," the dejected father explained.

He said the family intends to bury his daughter over the weekend of 11 March.