Uganda: EALA - Chaos As NRM Stamps Its Authority

After day-long campaigns, hours of voting and tallying, which ended after 9.30pm last night, all six NRM candidates comfortably won seats in the election of Uganda's representatives to the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala). The campaigns, however, were tainted by chaos.

Several NRM MPs were hostile towards some opposition candidates and for a moment, the chambers almost turned into a boxing ring. At the close of the vote, all the six NRM candidates secured their seats in the coveted regional parliament. They were led by Rose Akol (370), Mathias Kasamba (359), Paul Musamali (350), George Steven Odongo (346), Mary Mugyenyi (341) and Denis Namara (329.

Like it had been widely predicted, the remaining three slots went to DP's Fred Mukasa Mbidde (311), Independent Susan Nakawuki (298) and UPC's Chris Opoka (274). The three were seeking re-election. So, in effect, the status quo that the NRM had pushed for in the caucus meeting was maintained.

This, however, did little to thaw our toxic local politics where 'a winner-takes-all' mentality pervades. The biggest loser was FDC, whose two candidates lost out. Florence Ibi Ekwau was a distant 10th after garnering 179 votes while Ingrid Kamateneti Turinawe could only muster 25 votes.

Campaigns opened at 11:40am, voting began at about 4.05pm and closed at 6:20pm. It is the second time in five years that the biggest opposition party in the country shall not be represented in Eala. In 2012, FDC opted not to field candidates after it failed to agree with the NRM over the number of slots it should be allocated.

A total of 47 people were nominated, with only 10 nominated by their respective parties. The rest were independent candidates. Yet the drama was in the campaigning. It all started when Turinawe, the FDC secretary for mobilization, was called upon to make her pitch.

Before she could even utter a word, boos ensued from the NRM members. Speaker Rebecca Kadaga's attempt to call for calm and order fell on deaf ears. Resigned, she leaned back in her chair and watched the drama as it unfolded.

Like children at a playground, the MPs from the NRM and the opposition shouted and heckled at one other. Some tagged at the coats of the other. Some waved placards denouncing Turinawe, who was now smiling sheepishly.

"No pigs here, no votes," "Have pigs ever voted?" "No votes from pigs," read the different posters. Occasionally, she waved FDC's V-sign.

NRM MPs, notably Anifah Kawooya (Sembabule Woman), Sarah Babirye (Youth Central), Sylvia Rwabogo (Kabarole Woman), and Catherine Doreen Oketayot (Pader) sang songs in support of their party's favoured candidates as well as those against Turinawe.

MPs Muhammad Nsereko (Kampala Central) and Gaffa Mbwatekamwa (Kasambya) turned into choirmasters for choruses against Turinawe. On her side, Turinawe had the support of MPs Mubarak Munyagwa (Kawempe SINTOLERANTouth), Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye West) and Moses Kasibante (Lubaga North) who nearly got physical with their NRM colleagues Hatwib Katooto (Katereera), Maurice Kibalya (Bugabula South) and Patrick Nsamba Oshabe (Kassanda North).

Angered, Munyagwa tried to raise points of order and procedure, but the microphones had been disconnected. He then attempted to walk towards the speaker but was blocked by the parliament's sergeants, who also guarded the mace; the speaker's symbol of authority, for fear that someone could remove it.

As tempers flared, Leader of Opposition Winfred Kiiza, Government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa and Cecilia Ogwal (Dokolo Woman) attempted to calm the MPs, giving Kadaga a renewed impetus to call the House to order and ask the MPs to take their seats.

Order was eventually restored but for a few seconds. Workers MP Arinaitwe Rwakajara got up and attempted to mobilise MPs to walk out of the House as Turinawe started to speak.

"Hon Speaker, honorable members, at the end of it all I am the winner," said Turinawe. "I have managed to expose you, to expose what you are; I am the winner. On a national event like this, I have managed to expose what you are internationally; cameras are around, [and] on the Hansard [official report of parliament]. I am the winner."

She continued: "I stand for a cause, and when I stand for a cause no one will put me down. I have the courage, passion and liberty to represent my country.

What is happening here can never put me down because I came here expecting [to be treated badly]," she said.

"I am very happy, I am being entertained, because big is big! That is why I am the best candidate; I am the best player, standing on a cause for my country...what is happening here can never bring me down."

The decision to take the campaigns into the parliamentary chamber saved Turinawe from a humiliating treatment because The Observer had been told some MPs had planned to lift her out had the campaigns been taken to parliament's conference hall.

INTOLERANTINTOLERANT

Nathan Nandala-Mafabi (Budadiri West), the FDC secretary general, walked out of parliament unhappy with the MPs' handling of Turinawe.

"It shows that we are not tolerant, we have no patience, we do not know multi-party politics; parliament has no patience. If someone wants to speak, why don't you first listen instead of blocking that person? Why should you prejudge somebody?" Mafabi wondered.

But Nsereko was happy with the treatment of Turinawe. "You cannot come to seek mandate from the people you have been insulting. We gave her her own medicine," Nsereko told The Observer.

Though unsuccessful, Ekwau, the other FDC candidate, received mixed reactions from the NRM MPs. Kawooya, Margaret Muhanga (Burahya), Jalia Bintu (Masindi Woman) Steven Mukitale (Buliisa), John Baptist Nambeshe (Manjiya) and Waira Majegere (Bunya East) cheered her while Rose Ayaka (Maracha Woman) decampaigned her.

As for DP's Mbidde and UPC's Opoka, signs were evident that they would receive the backing of the NRM MPs. They were cheered and, on some occasions, their speeches were interrupted as MPs rose to sing songs in their praise.

Mbidde drew more cheers when he ended his speech with his popular but ambiguous line: "I cannot kowtow in their poohoo."

Opoka responded to the cheers by flashing his party's open palm symbol and NRM's thumbs-up sign. Nakawuki, too, received a warm reception.

FEARFUL

The campaigns were a chance for the unknown candidates to thrust themselves into the political limelight. Some appeared nervous before the MPs and thus failed to use up the seven minutes allocated.

Some were not confident and did not take their eyes off their written speeches. It was a theatre of dreams for Matthew Mutyaba, who dubbed himself as a 'hot cake' for Uganda in Eala. His physical and visual impairment seemed to have won him some sympathies from the MPs but it was not enough to earn him a place in Eala.

With Josephine Namuloki & Olive Eyotaru.