28 February 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Man Found Having Sex in Night Club, Fractures Leg After Beating

Tagged:

Related Topics

A HWANGE night club supervisor has been jailed 15 months for beating with a shovel and fracturing the knee of a patron who was caught having sex with an employee on the premises' canteen.

Elvis Chiwanza, 25, is young brother to Kenny Chiwanza, who is general manager of GEC Electricals, a company contracted by Zesa in the coal mining town.

Elvis was supervisor at GVZ Leisure Centre, a nightclub owned by his brother, Kenny, on the outskirts of Hwange.

Chiwanza pleaded not guilty to assaulting Gilmore Nyamupangedengu, a Zesa technician, in October last year, leaving him with a permanent disability.

Chiwanza will serve an effective 12 months in jail after Hwange magistrate Rose Dube last week Friday suspended three months of the sentence on condition of good behaviour.

The court was told that Nyamupangedenu now has a permanent disability after sustaining three fractures on the left leg following the assault with a shovel by Chiwanza.

He explained: "I was operated on three times and, at the moment, I am supposed to see a specialist.

"Recently I went for promotional interviews at work and couldn't make it because of the injury."

Prosecutors said on October 23, last year, Chiwanza and Nyamupangedengu were at GVZ Leisure Centre when the former picked an argument with a bar lady accusing her of telling people that he had been caught red handed having sex with a woman who works at the night club's canteen.

"A misunderstanding ensued between the complainant and a bar lady who he accused of telling people about what had happened to him.

"The bar lady threw a beer bottle at him and that's when the accused intervened," said the prosecutor Onias Nyathi.

Court heard that another patron identified as Desire Hadebe tried to stop the fight but Chiwanza started beating him.

"Nyamupangedengu intervened and stopped Chiwanza from beating Hadebe.

"Chiwanza left and went into the bar as if the fight had ended and moments later he came back carrying a shovel which he used to attack an unsuspecting Nyamupangedengu," the prosecutor added.

Chiwanza and Nyamupangedengu were reportedly not in good books from the time the latter was caught having sex with the unnamed woman at the night club.

Zimbabwe

Opposition Leader Mujuru Suffers Another Blow

THE Zimbabwe People First faction led by former Vice President Dr Joice Mujuru continues to lose senior members, with… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.