Malawi Police in the Lower Shire district of Chikwawa have arrested 12 people for allegedly selling liquor without license and for touting.

The suspects were arrested in the morning of Monday 27th February during a sweeping exercise that was done at Dyeratu Trading Centre and within Chikwawa Boma.

Nine of the suspects were found selling liquor locally known as "Mkalabongo" without licence while the three others were arrested for touting.

"The exercise was organized with a purpose of bringing sanity in the district following an increase in number of cases of unlawful wounding and common assault of which are the result of such liquor," explained Chikwawa police Publicist Andrew Mayawo.

"In the past two weeks six cases that we registered either one or both the suspect and complaint, were drunk, or had picked up quarrel at drinking place."

Mayawo bemoaned the impact of alcohol and cheap liquors such as Mkalabongo on young people in the district.

"We are therefore advising all people who wish to be selling liquor to consult the responsible authorities for proper operation of their businesses."

Currently the suspects are being kept at Chikwawa police station and they will appear in court soon.