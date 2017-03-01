1 March 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Police Nets 12 People for Selling Mkalabongo'gin', Touting in Chikwawa

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Maurice Nkawihe

Malawi Police in the Lower Shire district of Chikwawa have arrested 12 people for allegedly selling liquor without license and for touting.

The suspects were arrested in the morning of Monday 27th February during a sweeping exercise that was done at Dyeratu Trading Centre and within Chikwawa Boma.

Nine of the suspects were found selling liquor locally known as "Mkalabongo" without licence while the three others were arrested for touting.

"The exercise was organized with a purpose of bringing sanity in the district following an increase in number of cases of unlawful wounding and common assault of which are the result of such liquor," explained Chikwawa police Publicist Andrew Mayawo.

"In the past two weeks six cases that we registered either one or both the suspect and complaint, were drunk, or had picked up quarrel at drinking place."

Mayawo bemoaned the impact of alcohol and cheap liquors such as Mkalabongo on young people in the district.

"We are therefore advising all people who wish to be selling liquor to consult the responsible authorities for proper operation of their businesses."

Currently the suspects are being kept at Chikwawa police station and they will appear in court soon.

Malawi

Employees Probed Over Money Laundering

Fiscal police is investinging four employees of Bakhresa Grain Milling Malawi Limited on financial crimes which has seen… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.