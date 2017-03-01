A chief in Phalombe is in police custody for fraudulently collecting K792000 meant for vulnerable people in his area hit by drought.

Police in Phalombe say Group Village Headman Kamwendo is at Phalombe Police Station where a charge of obtaining money by false pretence has since been opened for him.

He is accused of leaving out real beneficiaries of the Oxfarm run social cash transfer program and instead put up ghost beneficiaries.

Kamwendo managed to collect the money for two months before a whistle blower told the police and the chief was arrested immediately.

In Thyolo, a man is in police custody for being found with relief items.

Thyolo police in charge Tereza Nankhuni said Bridton Kabwere Maluwa was found with 23 bags of maize, bags of legumes and tins of cooking oil meant for the vulnerable.

These are relief items which World Food Program is distributing to drought hit people in the district.

Both the chief and Maluwa are yet to appear before a court.