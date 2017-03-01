Sudan: Hammed Meets French Envoy

A compact weekly digest of Dabanga Sudan's highlights of the news from Darfur and Sudan Read more »

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Engineer, Ibrahim Mahmoud Hammed met, Tuesday, the Envoy of the French Foreign Ministry. The meeting discussed spheres of joint cooperation and issues of common interest. The French diplomat has expressed his country's keenness to develop its relations with Sudan and support peace and stability in the country.

