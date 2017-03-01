28 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FVP Briefed On Efforts of Ministry of Guidance to Enhance Hajj Services

Khartoum — First Vice-President of the Republic, Lt.Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih has got acquainted with endeavors made by Ministry of Guidance and Endowments to enhance Hajj services by focusing on implementation of Council of Ministers decision 106 concerning improvement of Hajj services.

This came when the First Vice-President met the Council of Ministers' General Secretariat with Minister of Guidance and Endowments, Dr Ammar Mirghani who said in press statements , that he informed the First Vice-President on efforts of the Ministry to handle file of Sudan's endowments in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Dr Ammar added that by solving this file the Ministry made wide strides in progress of improvement of Hajj services.

