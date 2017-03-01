28 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Joint Action Plan Signed Between Kassala State and UNICEF

Khartoum — The Wali (governor) of Kassala State, Adam Jamaa, and the Director of UNICEF office in Kassala State, have signed, in presence of the Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid in the state, Osman Dafaalla, an action plan between the state and UNICEF for carrying out a number of activities and programs in the fields of water, environment conservation, nutrition, education and children care which are to be implemented in the current year 2017 at the cost of 5. 8 million dollars.

The UNICEF Director in the state has given a comprehensive report on the plan and the areas and phases of execution, appreciating the cooperation between Kassala State and UNICEF which resulted in implementation of successful projects.

The Wali of the state has praised the efforts of UNICEF and its role in implementing services programs, calling on the organization to increase its projects and programs at the level of localities.

