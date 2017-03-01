Sudan: Minister of Industry and Belarusian Ambassador Discuss Industrial Cooperation

Khartoum — The Minister of Industry, Dr. Mohamed Yousif Ali, received in his office Tuesday noon the Ambassador of Belarus to Sudan, resident in Cairo, and discussed the cooperation between the two countries and implementation of the outcome of the agreement which was signed during the visit of the Belarusian President to Khartoum and his meeting with the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir.

The minister said that they agreed on strengthening the cooperation between Sudan and Belarus in the industrial field and the arrangement for a delegation of Belarusian companies and experts.

He said that the agreed upon projects include tractors, trucks, timber, paper, and hide, leather, cement, bricks, ceramic, porcelain and meat industries.

He indicated that the ministry will carry out consultation with the Businessmen Union for establishing joint Sudanese - Belarusian investment projects.