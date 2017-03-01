Sudan: The State Minister At the Council of Ministers Inspects a Number of Public Buildings

Khartoum — The official committee for the development and management of public real estates, led by the State Minister at the Council of Ministers, Jamal Mahmoud, on Tuesday inspected a number of public real estates and got briefed on efforts made to refurbish them.
The Minister underlined that these public buildings should be used to the best possible level and that the government is keen to prepare building for all official establishments in a way that would enable them discharge their mission properly.