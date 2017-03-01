Sudan: The State Minister At the Council of Ministers Inspects a Number of Public Buildings

A compact weekly digest of Dabanga Sudan's highlights of the news from Darfur and Sudan Read more »

The Minister underlined that these public buildings should be used to the best possible level and that the government is keen to prepare building for all official establishments in a way that would enable them discharge their mission properly.

Khartoum — The official committee for the development and management of public real estates, led by the State Minister at the Council of Ministers, Jamal Mahmoud, on Tuesday inspected a number of public real estates and got briefed on efforts made to refurbish them.

