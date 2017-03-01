28 February 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Is It Wise to Commence Court Proceedings for Politically Motivated Conflicts?

Tagged:

Related Topics

Politically motivated conflicts are bound to occur after every election. Such conflicts may or may not lead to violent confrontation. Civic education needs to be conducted to prevent or minimise politically motivated conflicts. When they occur efforts should be made to resolve them in an amicable manner to prevent civil strife.

If they are addressed through prosecution communities are further divided into camps which are likely to distance themselves from each other thus hampering national unity.

It is absolutely essential for a young democracy to find ways of resolving politically motivated conflicts by tempering justice with mercy and magnanimity.

Turning the other cheek when one is strong is not a sign of weakness but a sign of strength.

We hope Gambia's young democracy will embrace such values in resolving disputes of this nature.

Gambia

Army Chief Sacked As New President Cleans House

Gambian President Adama Barrow has sacked the country's army chief. The country's new president has been trying to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.