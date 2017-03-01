Gambia: Is It Wise to Commence Court Proceedings for Politically Motivated Conflicts?

Politically motivated conflicts are bound to occur after every election. Such conflicts may or may not lead to violent confrontation. Civic education needs to be conducted to prevent or minimise politically motivated conflicts. When they occur efforts should be made to resolve them in an amicable manner to prevent civil strife.

If they are addressed through prosecution communities are further divided into camps which are likely to distance themselves from each other thus hampering national unity.

It is absolutely essential for a young democracy to find ways of resolving politically motivated conflicts by tempering justice with mercy and magnanimity.

Turning the other cheek when one is strong is not a sign of weakness but a sign of strength.

We hope Gambia's young democracy will embrace such values in resolving disputes of this nature.