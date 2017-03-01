Sudan: Agreement On Government Formation Criteria, Bashir to Select Prime Minister

Khartoum — The Higher Committee for the Implementation of the National Dialogue Outcome on Tuesday approved in a meeting chaired by President Omar Bashir, the criteria for the formation of the National Accord Government and delegated Bashir to select the coming Prime Minister and to take all necessary measures for implementation of what has been agreed upon.

The Deputy Chairman of the National Congress Party and President Assistant, Ibrahim Mahmoud, pointed out in press statements following the meeting of the committee that they have discussed in details the criteria and principles on the formation of the National Accord Government.

He pinpointed that it was also agreed to delegate the president of the Republic to select the Prime Minister and that Bashir shoulders all final arrangements after all political forces that took part in the national dialogue are duly represented.

He said the meeting also stressed the need to continue with the efforts exerted to bring in those who expressed readiness to join the process and to also receive any political force that seek the security and stability of the country.

He said this was dictated by the fact that the country is now heading towards a new phase of national accord and of looking into the real issues of concern to the homeland.

He said efforts continue to convince those elements which did not join the national accord and the homeland building and stability process.

Responding to question about as to when the government would be formed, Ibrahim stressed that the important thing now was the agreement reached on the criteria upon which all political force and movement and societal dialogue elements would participate in the national accord government.

He said it was also agreed on the percentage for each group in the legislature and in the executive bodies.

He said agreement on the names would require further consultations and exchange of views among those forces and the president of the Republic.

He said women have been added to the formation of the higher committee and that the president is delegated to name a suitable number of women.

He stressed that the government would be a government with a national programme and that its formation would not be subject to mere sharing and participation.

He stressed the important thing is that the best qualified and strongest elements would be selected for the government.