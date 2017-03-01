Somalia: Puntland President Gaas in Trouble As MPs Set for a Vote of No Confidence Motion

Puntland Mps are pushing to have a vote of no confidence on President Abdiweli Mohamed Gaas on grounds that he had failed to administer the region. The Mps point out recent incidents of insecurity caused by militant group Alshabaab and pro ISIS grouped based in the region.

The cities of Bossaso, Galkayo and the headquarters Garowe have experienced a spate of attacks recently . President Gaas however told the media at a press conference that he remains in power despite protests from Mps.

He alleged the Mp to be allied to former President Abdrahman Mohamed Farole. He accused the Mps of intending to destabilize the region for their own political gains.

Puntland and its president are facing troubled times and last Sunday staged a mutiny in the capital Garowe and seized a section of Parliament protesting non payment of salary and poor welfare.

Last September soldiers took control of the Central Bank over unpaid salaries. Ministry of Finance on Tuesday denied non payment of salaries alleging the matter had been politicized.