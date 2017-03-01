Uganda: How NRM MPs Plotted to Win EALA Elections

On Election day, yesterday, NRM candidates coasted into the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) effortlessly but a party caucus meeting held on Monday to plan an election strategy ended in disagreements.

Multiple sources said the meeting, which was also attended by NRM-leaning independents, failed to agree on a number of issues, such as whether to openly identify with and campaign for some opposition candidates; whether to ensure that one Eala MP is a Muslim; whether to vote simply on the basis of parties, not ability; and how to ensure regional balance in the final outcome.

Going into the meeting, there were fears that the party, which enjoys an overwhelming majority in parliament, could become complacent or that some MPs could vote against party candidates.

This created fear within the leadership of the caucus that all six NRM candidates were not guaranteed victory. The six candidates were: Mary Mugyenyi, Paul Musamali, Rose Akol, Denis Namara, Matthias Kasamba and George Odongo.

Sources said that at this point, there were references to Muhammad Nsereko, the Kampala Central MP, who garnered 115 votes in the race for deputy speaker even after President Museveni had denounced him and implored NRM MPs not to vote for him.

Museveni witnessed that vote and was unsettled by the fact that a number of NRM MPs had voted for Nsereko though they didn't dent the prospects of Jacob Oulanyah, his preferred candidate.

To avoid a similar scenario, the caucus leadership led by Ruth Nankabirwa, the chief whip, emphasized unity during the Monday meeting. James Kakooza, the Kabula MP, then proposed that in addition to ensuring that the six party candidates sail through, the previous status quo should be maintained regarding the three other slots available to the opposition and independents.

Kakooza argued that the party should support Mukasa Mbidde (DP), Chris Opoka (UPC) and Susan Nakawuki (Independent). He said the three had already proved they can work closely with NRM and, therefore, need to be supported.

Later Kakooza told The Observer: "It would be unfair for an MP to serve only one term."

However, some women legislators countered that, arguing that maintaining the status quo would mean there would be only three women in the next Eala as opposed to four (Margaret Zziwa, Dora Byamukama, Nusura Tiperu and Susan Nakawuki, who is in the running for re-election) from the outgoing lot.

This line of argument was pushed by Monicah Amoding, the Kumi Woman MP, who chairs the Uganda Women Parliamentary Association (UWOPA). Some MPs said Amoding's argument was a veiled sign of support for Ibi Ekwau, the former Kaberamaido Woman MP, who was fronted by FDC.

We have been told that Ekwau, despite her political affiliation, was fairly well-regarded among many NRM MPs and some of them openly campaigned for her. Yet the ire of the NRM MPs in the meeting seems to have been directed towards Ingrid Kamateneti Turinawe, the other FDC candidate.

It was agreed that Turinawe should be shunned and vehemently decampaigned. In fact, Turinawe's harsh treatment as she spoke in parliament yesterday had been preplanned by a group of legislators led by Nsereko and Anifa Kawooya, the Sembabule Woman MP.

Their initial plan, according to sources, was to drag her out of the chambers but this was abandoned. It was then agreed during a meeting at parliament yesterday that Turinawe should be booed as she spoke.

Another sticking point was religion. Abbas Agaba, the Kitagwenda MP, pleaded that among Uganda's nine representatives to Eala, there should be a Muslim.

Some suspected that Agaba was rooting for Mariam Nalubega, the former Butambala Woman MP, who is contesting as an independent. But some MPs pointed out that Nalubega uses the "Patience" name in addition to "Mariam." Based on that, they queried her religious leaning.

None of the candidates nominated by the parties is a Muslim. In the end, the party failed to agree on the contentious issues, creating fear that the outcome of yesterday's vote was out of its hands.

Outside the conference hall of the Office of the Prime Minister, where the meeting was held, virtually all prospective candidates lay siege. It was further evidence that NRM MPs hold the key to Eala.