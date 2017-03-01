Collins Letsoalo believes he is still the acting CEO of Prasa even after the board announced his dismissal on Monday.

"I was never fired, I didn't even get a letter. I was informed through media reports," Letsoalo told ANN7 in an interview on Tuesday.

"Only the minister can terminate my contract," Letsoalo said.

The Prasa board unanimously voted to dismiss Letsoalo after the Sunday Times revealed that he allegedly increased his salary from R1.7m to R5.9m per annum in October.

Board spokesperson Nana Zenani told Fin24 on Tuesday that the board had not been aware of the salary increase.

"When it came to light, the immediate response by the board was to ask for Mr L to be recalled and for investigations to begin," Zenani said.

Board 'destabilising' Prasa

However, Letsoalo said there was proof that the salary increase was discussed.

"The chairperson of the board was CC'ed in the emails where my salary has been discussed," he said.

Letsoalo blamed friction between himself and the board for the sudden dismissal.

"I demanded the board get out of operational matters. They were destabilising the entity," he said.

"Six weeks into my appointment the board wanted to remove me. Every meeting with the board they wanted to remove me."

Letsoalo claimed board members had offices in the parastatal's head offices.

HR manager suspended

"They have meetings at hotels with those who do not want to work. They were essentially executives," Letsoalo said.

"I asked them to please get out."

Letsoalo is believed to have suspended a human resources manager who stood in the way of his salary increase.

In an interview with eNCA shortly after, Letsoalo said he was justified to suspend the individual.

"[The individual] was suspended two times already and no one knows how he was allowed back," he said.

Letsoalo said he expected the board to give him a chance to respond.

Disciplinary action

He said no one from the board contacted him when the allegations where revealed on Sunday.

"They were informed about the journalist's accusations on Friday, but chose not to respond," Letsoalo said.

The board promised that disciplinary action will be taken against him and that he will be asked to repay the money he received as his salary.

Letsoalo said he will only take part in disciplinary processes if an objective third party is appointed.

"I will repay the money if any proof of wrongdoing is found."

He said he will reveal more information regarding the issues with the board "at the right time".

"People must never portray me as someone who is corrupt," Letsoalo said.

Source: News24