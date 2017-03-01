1 March 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Ben Phiri Cautiously Welcomes Calls to Go Back to State House - Prefers 'Field Marshal' Role

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Peter Mutharika's former aide, Ben Phiri has cautiously welcomed calls to go back to State House, saying he is not the appointing authority.

"State House is somebody's plot. I cannot just go there but if you want me to go back to the DPP (ruling Democratic Progressive Party) then I am more than ready," he said.

He said he has not been at DPP offices for a while.

Phiri was seen as Mutharika's strong man and confidante but he resigned as the presidential aide, saying there are some people at Kamuzu Palace whom he did not go along with.

DPP cadets have now launched a crusade to have him back at State House along with the president's nephew, Chimwemwe Kujaliwa. Phiri said he would think deeply any offer to have him back at State House, saying he is a field man not an office boy.

Phiri saidwhile he respects calls from within the DPP that he should go back and work at State House, he prefers to do ground operations to strengthen the party at grassroots level.

In an interview with Nyasa Times on Sunday at Kamuzu International Airport upon return from a private trip in Europe, Phiri emphasized that the President has the prerogative to appoint whom he wants to work with.

"I have not been on social media for some time and I heard of these calls when I was in South Africa from a colleague. To be honest, I am humbled because it shows that some people appreciated the efforts I did whilst working with the President," he said.

Phiri also said he has taken the comments with a pinch of salt because he does not know the motive of the people calling for his return.

He also added that time and responsibilities have changed since he last worked at State House.

"While I appreciate positive comments, I have not had time to sit down and analyze the reasons behind such calls. While I know some people may have their good intentions, I also feel some are just saying to spite others," he noted.

Phiri now heads his Beata Holdings as the company's executive chairman.

Malawi

Employees Probed Over Money Laundering

Fiscal police is investinging four employees of Bakhresa Grain Milling Malawi Limited on financial crimes which has seen… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.