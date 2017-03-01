Fiscal police is investinging four employees of Bakhresa Grain Milling Malawi Limited on financial crimes which has seen a Kenyan national Adlsham Idah who was working as director bolting.

Accoridng to police, over K500 million is reportedly to havebeen lost through externalisation of foreign currency by one of the employees.

Blantyre Police Station spokesperson Elizabeth Divala confimed hat Fiscal Police has been investigating the Bakhresa employees on money laundering and illegal externalisation of foreign currency.

"The Kenyan national Adlsham Idah was the main architect of the fraud," said Divala.

"We suspect he illegally transferred to Kenya over K500 million," added Divala.

The Kenyan had been purchasing the foreign currency and keeping in his 'Bank Nkhonde' at his residence before unlawfully taking it to his country.

He is reportedly at large.

The Kenyan is making headlines in Malawi after a Kenyan company has been accused by Malawian government of fleecing it $48000 claiming it will supply lifts at the Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.

Opposition members of parliament took the government to task for paying the amount to secure a lift for the airport which never came.

Justice minister Samuel Tembenu said the government cannot trace the Kenyan company even after being paid.

Tembenu, however, maintained that his government was working with Kenyan authorities to trace officials of the company which has gone underground.

Curiously, the unnamed Kenyan company was recommended to the Malawians by Japanese company Mitsubishi, according to Tembenu.

"The official from the company came to inspect the specifications and said there were some aspects lacking and they needed to inform Mitsubishi about the correct equipment to be installed. If the company is insolvent, we will file claim. There is no need to be despondent," the minister added.

The matter was raised in Malawian parliament by Chitipa South MP Welani Chilenga. The MP alleged that the government paid for the new lift between 2014 and last year.

Legislators wondered how the government paid the whole amount before the lift was brought to KIA.

Rumphi East MP Kamlepo Kalua said no due diligence was made or investigations on whether the company is genuine or bogus.