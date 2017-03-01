28 February 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Cyclist Mekseb's Shining Victory

Photo: Shabait
Eritrean cyclist Mekseb Debesay.

Asmara — Continuing his impressive performance at the Tour de Langkawi, Eritrean cyclist Mekseb Debesay who stood first in the fourth stage of the tour in

Malaysia also finished sixth yesterday. During the race which covered 148.1 Km. a 55 group peloton finished the race together and there was no change in the overall points.

Mekseb's club Team Dimension Data of South Africa stands at second place following the leading Swiss team. Tour de Langkawi that comprises eight stages will conclude today.

Similarly, members of the Eritrean Cycling National Team, Elias Afwerki and Meron Abraham, won King of the Mountains title and Best Youth Rider respectively at the 12th Tour Tropicale Amissa-Bongo on the 27th of February.

The Tour Tropicale Amissa-Bongo in Gabon will continue until March 5 and involves 12 stages with one thousand kilometers.

