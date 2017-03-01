1 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Missing Zim Activist Itai Dzamara's Life Story to Be Told in Documentary Film

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: New Zimbabwe
Itai Dzamara.

The life of missing Zimbabwean activist Itai Dzamara is set to be told in a documentary film to be released on the eve of the second anniversary of his disappearance.

Itai went missing on March 9, 2015, after bravely staging lone protests calling on President Robert Mugabe to step down in central Harare's Africa Unity Square.

In an interview with News24, Itai's brother Patson, who is also the project's executive director, said that the documentary will detail "my brother's life story, but with special focus on his political activism".

The documentary, made possible through various stakeholders, including the human rights watchdog Amnesty International, would be released on March 8 in Harare.

"I'm overseeing the production of the documentary, but I am also working with different stakeholders as well as other activists. We want to set the record straight regarding his disappearance two years ago.

"Amnesty International has been very helpful in putting together the documentary. They assisted us in terms of logistics. I'm also in the process of writing a book and the hope is to turn the story into a movie," he said.

Patson said that the aim of the documentary was to inspire Zimbabweans to follow in Itai's footsteps in fighting against the ruling Zanu-PF's "brutal" regime.

"We want to inspire Zimbabweans to be fearless as Itai was in the face of oppression. My brother was a very brave man. He inspired a lot of us in saying enough is enough against Mugabe's brutal regime," said Patson,

He reiterated his allegation that Mugabe's regime was behind his brother's abduction.

Patson claimed last year that his brother was abducted by the country's military intelligence under the instruction of Zanu-PF party. This, he alleged, was the reason for the slow pace in finding him.

"Our security apparatus, particularly the police, have failed us. They have been dragging their feet in finding my brother since his disappearance... Our government has never cared about finding him," Patson was quoted as saying at the time.

Source: News24

More on This

Abducted Activist Itai Dzamara Gets International Life Achievement Recognition

Political activist, Itai Dzamara, who was abducted by unknown assailants in March 2015, is one of the four human rights… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.