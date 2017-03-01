24 February 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Uganda Holds Dozens of Fleeing M23 Rebels After Congo Clashes

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Elias Biryabarema

Uganda is holding dozens of fighters from the M23 rebel group who fled the Democratic Republic of Congo after clashing with troops there this week, the Ugandan military said on Thursday.

Richard Karemire, Uganda's military spokesman, told Reuters that 44 M23 fighters were being held at a camp in the southwestern town of Kisoro.

He rejected accusations made by DRC that Uganda was enabling the fighters to revive their insurgency.

"They fled and they are at a camp... pending determination of their next destination," he said.

M23, the largest of a number of rebel movements that have sown chaos and bloodshed in mineral-rich eastern Congo for years, once controlled swathes of territory there.

Hundreds of the group's fighters, however, fled to Uganda in 2013 after a combined United Nations and Congolese force routed their rebellion.

Since November, authorities in Kinshasa have said Uganda was allowing M23 rebels to slip back into eastern Congo to re-launch their rebellion.

The latest fighting between the Congolese army, FARDC, and M23 rebels took place from Monday to Wednesday in Rutshuru territory in DRC's North Kivu province, close to Bunagana, a town on the border with Uganda.

A DRC military official, Captain Guillaume Djike, told Reuters that Congo troops had killed 16 and captured five rebel fighters in the clashes.

He said they "succeeded in thwarting" the attack by the rebels who "came from Uganda and they returned from where they came."

Last month Uganda said it had intercepted dozens of rebel group members who were en route to Congo from a camp where they settled after their 2013 defeat.

Officials vowed not to let the fighters launch incursions into Congo from Uganda.

Karemire denied the rebels who staged this week's assault had come from Uganda: "There's no evidence those people came from Uganda... We don't export fighters to the DRC."

A rebel resurgence in eastern DRC is seen as another destabilising development for Congo, which has already been rocked by incumbent President Joseph Kabila's refusal to leave office since his term expired in December.

More instability could spark a wider conflict in a multi-ethnic region that has seen decades of war.

Kabila's government has told the United Nations that a re-emergence of the M23 rebellion would endanger a deal with the opposition intended to lead to a presidential election this year. (Reuters)

Uganda

Magufuli Stance On EU-EAC Trade Deal Could Split Bloc

Tanzania has yet again refused to endorse a regional trade pact with the European Union, saying the deal stood in its… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.