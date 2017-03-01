24 February 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

South Sudan: Ethiopia and South Sudan Strike Link Roads Deal

By Andualem Sisay

Ethiopia Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn and South Sudanese President Salva Kiir Friday signed several bilateral agreements among them the construction of two major link roads.

The two leaders agreed to prioritise the construction of the Gambella-Pagak-Palouge and Dima-Raad-Boma-Bor roads that link the neighbouring countries.

The roads will link southern and central Ethiopia to Bor in central South Sudan and further north to the oil fields in Palouge.

"When they get the peace back and the economy gets stronger, they will pay us back," said Mr Hailemariam, signalling that Ethiopia would likely finance the roads construction.

He said the roads on the Ethiopian side were already complete.

The two leaders also signed eight other memorandums of understanding, covering energy, preferential trade, border trade protocol, health, communications, information and media.

Mr Hailemariam noted that the agreement on energy and electricity would enable South Sudan connect to the Ethiopian grid and be able to purchase power from the latter.

President Kiir, along with several of his Cabinet members, arrived in Addis Ababa Thursday for a state visit.

The Juba delegation was Friday afternoon scheduled to visit the national museum in Addis Ababa.

