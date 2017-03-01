Dar es Salaam — Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has pointed out that there are conspiracies and cartels that deny the government revenue in the tanzanite auctions.

The international auctions were established in August last year in a bid to curb smuggling of minerals out of the country as it denies the government billions in taxes annually.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam on Monday at meeting with senior government officials, Mr Majaliwa said an investigation has shown that at the auctions, there is no difference in prices between the uncut and the cut tanzanite.

"Both cut and uncut tanzanite are auctioned and end up being bought at the same price... there is something fishy here, because our experts tell us that cut gemstones should, naturally, fetch higher prices even at auctions," Mr Majaliwa said.

He ordered the officials at the meeting to work on the matter and eradicate cheating at the auctions.

The meeting was attended by the Finance Minister, Dr Philip Mpango, Energy and Minerals Minister, Prof Sospeter Muhongo, Manyara Regional Commissioner Joel Bendera, Acting Commissioner of Minerals Benjamin Mchwampaka and officials from the Tanzanite One Mining Company.

A statement sent to the media by the Prime Minister's Office yesterday said Mr Majaliwa has ordered Mr Mchwampaka to go to Mererani tanzanite fields to make a follow-up of the matter. He has also told the Tanzania Gemstones Sorting Company (Tansort) to up its ante on valuing cut minerals during auctions to ensure the government gets its fair share of earnings from this gemstone that is unique to Tanzania.

"Tansort has been praised for increasing government revenue from gemstones. But still they have more work to do to ensure tanzanite auctions garners more for the government," Mr Majaliwa said.

He further ordered the Commissioner General of the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) to launch a crackdown and tighten international borders to ensure to tanzanite isn't smuggled.

"TRA must tighten checks at both the Kilimanjaro International Airport and the Arusha Airport where most of the tanzanite leaves the country. In fact, you shouldn't wait for miners to bring the taxes to you. Follow them in their fields, especially the small miners who aren't well organised," Mr Majaliwa said.

The government conducted the first ever international tender auction for rough and cut tanzanite from August 9 to 12, 2016. The tender was held at Tanzania Gemological Centre in Arusha Tanzania.

A total of 330,553.17gm of rough and 3,274.70 carats of cut tanzanite was brought for sale by five tanzanite mining companies that include Tanzanite One Mining Company Ltd, Franone Mining and Gems Company, Tanzanite Africa Ltd, Chusa Mining Ltd and Laizer & Partners.

An auction report by the Ministry of Energy and Minerals say that after the tendering process a total of 318,033.17gm of rough and 3,274.70gm of cut tanzanite was sold for $2,900,264 (Sh6.1 billion) and $547,786 (Sh1.2 billion) respectively.

"An overall sale of $3,448,050 (Sh7.1 billion) for both rough and cut Tanzanite was achieved. About 96 per cent of all the rough tanzanite and 100 per cent of the cut tanzanite tendered were sold," the statement that was released soon after the auction, said and added that 43 companies from eight countries including Tanzania, Kenya, India, China, the US the UK, Thailand and the UAE attended the tender auction.

The auctions were established by the order of President John Magufuli to reduce smuggling and loss of government of revenue in the tanzanite sector.

Premier Majaliwa's Monday meeting was part of efforts to address concerns and complaints of small tanzanite miners and villagers living near the mines the concerns that they raised during the PM's public rally in Simanjiro District in Manyara Region on February 16, 2017.

In the Monday meeting, Mr Majaliwa urged officials to improve awareness of the mining laws to small miners to reduce conflicts with large-scale miners. He also urged tanzanite companies to improve their community relations to root out unnecessary conflicts with neighbouring villages.