Sudan: ♦ This Week's News in Brief ♦

♦ 30k+ South Sudanese refugees reach Sudan in first months of 2017

27 February - 2017 JUBA / KHARTOUM Half of the expected number of refugees from South Sudan for 2017 have already arrived in the first two months of the year, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) reported. More than 31,000 South Sudanese have fled the country because of starvation and unrest. The biggest indication of a food crisis in the country is the famine in parts of Unity state. The nation has declared that 100,000 people faced starvation and another million were on the brink of famine, which was officially announced by the Government of South Sudan and the United Nations on the 20th of this month.

Initial estimates show that over 80 percent of the new arrivals in Sudan are women and children, including unaccompanied and separated children. They are in need of immediate life-saving assistance, which the UNHCR and aid agencies are trying to address. "We are extremely concerned at people's condition when they arrive, especially children who are suffering the most," stated UNHCR's Representative, Noriko Yoshida.

At the entry points in Sudan, new refugees are transported to sites where they can receive food, access to water, and shelter. Yoshida: "What I witness in Sudan is a very generous welcome by local people for South Sudanese refugees. They have shared everything they have, even when they have little to offer."

More than three years of conflict have disrupted farming, destroyed food stores and forced people to flee recurring attacks. UNHCR said since the war erupted nearly 330,000 South Sudanese refugees have arrived in Sudan.

♦ Sudan pardons Czech Christian activist, co-accused remain in prison

28 February - 2017 KHARTOUM The Sudanese president's recent decision to pardon a Czech activist has shed light on the case of his co-accused, who are now serving a 12-year sentence in a Khartoum prison.

The Czech Foreign Minister, visiting Khartoum, had requested the release of Christian activist Petr Jašek from his life sentence in a Sudanese prison, on charges of espionage. President Omar Al Bashir issued the pardon on Sunday. Jašek had been in prison for a month after a case that dragged on for nearly two years. Jašek has left Sudan accompanied by the Czech minister.

His two co-accused, Rev. Hassan Abdelrahim Kodi, and Darfuri student and activist Abdelmunim Abdelmoula, were each sentenced to 12 years imprisonment and will remain in Kober Prison. Their lawyer told Radio Dabanga on Monday that he expects the Khartoum appeal court to write-off the complaint against them.

The court case against the men started after their involvement in fundraising for a Darfuri student. Petr Jašek's donation was at the center of the case with the Sudanese intelligence service claiming that it was meant to support rebel movements in South Kordofan, Blue Nile, and Darfur. Earlier this month the Government of the United Kingdom expressed its deep concern about the lengthy convictions of the three Christians. Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW) in January claimed that the Sudanese government cracked down on the men because of their faith.

More highlights from Radio Dabanga:

New cholera cases in El Gedaref, in Red Sea 'under control'

February 28 - 2017 EL GEDAREF / PORT SUDAN Health workers in eastern Sudan reported that four new cases of cholera have emerged in several areas. Red Sea state said that the outbreak has been brought under control, praising the activities of civil society...

South Darfur transfers school exams from unsafe Jebel Marra

February 27 - 2017 NYALA The South Darfur Ministry of Education asked the state for support to transfer pupils from unsafe areas in Jebel Marra and relocate them to safe areas in Mershing locality so they can participate in the basic certification exams...

Cold wave kills in Jebel Marra, robbery in North Darfur

February 27 - 2017 JEBEL MARRA / KUTUM The cold wave that swept East Jebel Marra in Darfur these days has caused the death of three elderly people in the area of Deribat. Armed robbers killed a student in Kutum on Saturday. Villagers of Talba...

34 patients lose eyesight completely, Khartoum eye centre closed

February 24 - 2017 KHARTOUM The Ministry of Health has imposed a hospital specialised in eye treatment in the Sudanese capital to not engage in operations and activities after patients reported suffering from pain and loss of vision. 34...

Sudanese forces free 20 men and 8 girls from traffickers' chains

February 23 - 2017 KASSALA Members of the Sudanese security forces arrested three alleged members of a human trafficking gang, and freed 28 people they were holding hostage in Sudan's Kassala state on Tuesday. One soldier was injured in the clash...

'Dozens killed' as Sudanese militia and CAR forces clash

February 22 - 2017 FORO BARANGA / UM DUKHUN Witnesses from Foro Baranga in West Darfur and Um Dukhun in Central Darfur told Radio Dabanga that RSF militiamen initially crossed the border into the Central African Republic. Some callers...

UN expert 'still concerned' about detainees, security, sexual violence in Sudan

February 22 - 2017 KHARTOUM The Independent Expert on the Situation of Human Rights in Sudan, Aristide Nononsi, today concluded his third visit to the country. He notes progress, but still laments aspects such as detention without trial, the...

