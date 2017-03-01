THREE South Africa Schools representatives from 2016 have been named in the SA Rugby Sevens Academy under-18 team that will compete in the Capricorn Group Windhoek Gymnasium Rugby Sevens Festival this weekend.

According to a press release issued by SA Rugby, Rikus Pretorius, Janco van Heyningen (both of Free State) and Mark Snyman (Golden Lions) represented South Africa in last year's u19 International Series against England, Wales, France and Italy.

Pretorius, who was named captain, played for SA Schools and Van Heyningen and Snyman for the SA Schools A side in the same series.

They will now get the opportunity to show off their skills in the shorter version of the game, when the South Africans take on the national teams of Germany, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Namibia in the tournament that will be played on Friday and Saturday this weekend.

The festival has been arranged to form part of the inauguration of the school's new Rhino Turf rugby field, the first synthetic rugby field in Africa.

SA Rugby Sevens Academy manager, Marius Schoeman, said the squad has lots of potential and should give a good account of themselves.

"We are continuously looking at the emerging talent at schoolboy level, so that we can fulfill our role as feeder to the Springbok Sevens side," said Schoeman.

"Tournaments such as these are very valuable, because it gives us the opportunity to see how the boys react in match situations. There is some serious talent at this level and I think these players will show that," he added.

Schoeman will be assisted by former Blitzbok captain, Paul Delport.

"We had a good training camp over the last couple of days and the boys responded well to the demands of the sevens code," said Delport.

"There is already a good bond amongst them and that will make things easier for us when we face the other countries in Windhoek.

"We are mindful of the fact that these boys are all at school and want to thank those schools for granting them time off to play in this tournament," he added.

The SA Rugby Sevens Academy u18 team is as follows:

Pepsi Buthelezi (Durban High School); Sanele Nohamba (vice-captain, Durban High School); Sebastiaan Jobb (Duineveld); Mark Snyman (Helpmekaar College); Rikus Pretorius (captain, Grey College); Janco van Heyningen (Grey College); Angelo Davids (Stellenberg); Qamani Kota (Welkom Gymnasium); Ruben Beytell (EG Jansen); Muzi Nyakane (Ben Vorster); Henco Martins (Paarl Gymnasium) and Marnus Potgieter (Affies). Henk Cilliers (Grey College) is the non-traveling reserve.