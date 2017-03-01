Tanzania: Manage Environment During Industrialisation, Firms Told

Mbeya — Tanzania's industrialisation initiative must be environmentally cautious, a manager has said.

Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL) Mbeya plant manager Jemedari Waziri believes industrialisation can only result in sustainable development if manufacturers adopt the best environmental conservation initiatives.

To conserve the environment, the plant reduced water usage in beer production by about 47 per cent during the past few months. It currently uses 3.2 hectolitres of water to produce one litre of beer, down from six hectolitres a few months ago.

Although water is TBL main raw material, the company considers the role of conserving it and the environment in general as something of benefit to the whole community. "Similarly, we have invested in a new technology that has helped us to reduce carbon emissions to a large extent." The company is also using a non-pollutant technology in production. It is participating in campaigns to plant trees and smart water usage (also known as reduce, reuse, recycle, recover and residual management).

"Moreover, we have installed a plant that uses solar energy which has produced 15,460 units of electricity and helped us reduce 30 tonnes of carbon emissions and we expect to get better results," he said here at the weekend.

The aim is to reduce 130 tonnes of carbon emissions annually. The company plans to roll out the technology to the rest of its plants in the country.