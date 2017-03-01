1 March 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Manage Environment During Industrialisation, Firms Told

Tagged:

Related Topics

Mbeya — Tanzania's industrialisation initiative must be environmentally cautious, a manager has said.

Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL) Mbeya plant manager Jemedari Waziri believes industrialisation can only result in sustainable development if manufacturers adopt the best environmental conservation initiatives.

To conserve the environment, the plant reduced water usage in beer production by about 47 per cent during the past few months. It currently uses 3.2 hectolitres of water to produce one litre of beer, down from six hectolitres a few months ago.

Although water is TBL main raw material, the company considers the role of conserving it and the environment in general as something of benefit to the whole community. "Similarly, we have invested in a new technology that has helped us to reduce carbon emissions to a large extent." The company is also using a non-pollutant technology in production. It is participating in campaigns to plant trees and smart water usage (also known as reduce, reuse, recycle, recover and residual management).

"Moreover, we have installed a plant that uses solar energy which has produced 15,460 units of electricity and helped us reduce 30 tonnes of carbon emissions and we expect to get better results," he said here at the weekend.

The aim is to reduce 130 tonnes of carbon emissions annually. The company plans to roll out the technology to the rest of its plants in the country.

Tanzania

Magufuli Stance On EU-EAC Trade Deal Could Split Bloc

Tanzania has yet again refused to endorse a regional trade pact with the European Union, saying the deal stood in its… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.