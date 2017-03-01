1 March 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Adwa Is for All Africans, Black People - Association

The Ethiopian Patriots Association has called on all Africans to mark the victory of Adwa for it signaled the beginning of end of imperialism.

In an exclusive interview with Addis Zemen, Association President Lij Daniel Jote Mesfin said Adwa is a victory for black people all over the world and called on fellow Africans to rejoice the victory.

The president encouraged concerned bodies to make effort in getting a proper place in the world for the huge sacrifice Ethiopian patriots paid for liberty which in turn ignited all oppressed people to fight for their freedom.

Regarding the present generation, Lij Dainel said the youth needs to replicate the victory of forefathers and mothers over invading Italian forces in maintaining the country's peace and economic development.

The victory of Ethiopian patriots over invading forces is an inspiration for the young generation, Lij Daniel added.

The president noted that the association is working together with Ministry of Culture and Tourism and other stakeholders to mark the day colorfully.

