1 March 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: No Winner for 2016 Ibrahim Prize, Foundation Announces

By Hellen Nachilongo

Dar es Salaam — The Mo Ibrahim Foundation has announced that there is no winner for its 2016 Achievement in African Leadership Prize.

This is the second year running that the Foundation has announced that none of the former African heads of state and government met the criteria to receive the $5 million award.

According to a statement that was released yesterday, the announcement was made following a meeting between the independent Prize Committee, chaired by Dr Salim Ahmed Salim, and the Mo Ibrahim Foundation's Board last weekend. "After a careful consideration, the Committee has decided not to award the Prize in 2016," he said.

The candidates for the Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership are all former African executive heads of state or government who have left their office during the last three calendar years of 2014 to 2016 having been democratically elected and served their constitutionally mandated terms.

"As I emphasise each year, a very high bar was deliberately set when the Prize was launched in 2006. We recognise and applaud the important contributions that many African leaders have made to change their countries for the better," he said.

But the Prize is intended to highlight and celebrate truly exceptional leadership, which is uncommon by its very definition.

The Ibrahim Prize has been awarded four times since its launch in 2006, the previous winners are President Hifikepunye Pohamba of Namibia, President Pedro Pires of Cape Verde, President Festus Mogae of Botswana, and President Joaquim Chissano of Mozambique.

Nelson Mandela was the inaugural Honorary Laureate in 2007.

