1 March 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: CCM Warns Social Media Users Against Online Insults

By Issa Yussuf

Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Deputy Secretary General responsible for Zanzibar Vuai Ali Vuai has issued a warning, asking social media users to avoid defaming people using mobile phones and internet, saying the party has embarked on investigations to book the culprits.

Mr Vuai said here that some party members take to social media to criticise leaders and their party colleagues, using mocking phrases that insult and degrade.

"Such behaviour is unacceptable in our party. If you have any grievance against anybody in the party, come out in the open and speak. We will deal with people who are tarnishing the image of our party," Mr Vuai said in a meeting with fans at Malindi area, where he began his ten-day tour of the Urban region.

He said investigations were underway and that disciplinary measures will be taken against those proved to have misused the social media. "We will punish all those involved as par party regulations," he emphasised.

Mr Vuai asked the police to hunt for the offenders, urging CCM supporters to ignore rumours in the social media and instead prepare for the upcoming party general elections in which new leaders will be elected.

He cited the recent faked presidential speech and gossips about the future of Zanzibar government, which he said unsuccessfully sought to create chaos in the Islands.

