Tanzania: Road to Tokyo 2020 Olympics Is Clear, Says Sports Minister

Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Nape Nnauye has said the chances of Tanzania to perform well in Olympic 2020 in Tokyo, Japan are greater than expected.

He made the statement yesterday during a meeting with different sports stakeholders at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam. Nape said until 2020, there are three years of which if properly utilised, teams from Tanzania can do wonders.

"I have personally made my own research and find out that if you want to increase your chances of winning more medals in Olympic Games, then you must send a big number of athletes to compete.

For a long time, we have been sending a smallest contingent to the event with athletics and boxing being the main sports, while ignoring other sports activities like football which can greatly put our country on the world map.

"This is exactly why we are here to discuss how best the Serengeti Boys can fly high the country's flag in 2020 Olympic as most of its players have the right age category to be ready to feature in the quadrennial Games," said the minister.

He continued: "Time has come for all Tanzanians to rally behind Serengeti Boys as they expect to represent us in Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon. As a sports nation, our aim is to compete not to participate hence I have much trust in them (Serengeti Boys) that they will do us proud," Nape said confidently.

On his part, Director of Sports in the ministry, Yusuf Singo, said thorough and early preparation prevents poor performance. "I am certain that if we put much effort as far as preparations are concerned, definitely we can win more medals in the forthcoming Games in Japan.

It is always inspiring to learn that the Ministry of Sports is doing everything possible to make sure that sports in the country is improved. Discussions like these help a lot to get numer ous views from people some of which are very helpful if implemented fully," he observed.

In the end, participants agreed that reliable finance should be sourced to act as a catalyst for the 2020 Olympic preparations. Also, they came up with the opinion that government should double her participation in all preparation stages.

Moreover, the attendees were of the same opinion that football in the country should be the issue of state and not only for a certain group of people who have their own interests.

Meanwhile, minister Nape has announced committee of ten individuals that will be tasked to inspire and encourage Tanzanians to support the national Under-17 soccer team Serengeti Boys.

The committee is led by veteran sports commentator, Charles Hilary. He named the committee Secretary as Mwesigwa Selestine, who is also the TFF General Secretary. Other members of the committee are EFM presenter, Maulid Kitenge, Beatrice Singano who is the Communication Director Airtel Tanzania, Miss Tanzania 1999, Hoyce Temu, and Director of the Tanzania Information Services, MAELEZO, Hassan Abbas.

The list also has Director of Global Publisher Limited, Eric Shigongo, Clouds Media boss Ruge Mutahaba, top local artistes-- Diamond Platnums and Ally 'King' Kiba.