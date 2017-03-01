South Africa: ICC's Baffling Reluctance to Act On Concussion

28 February 2017

For some time now, Australia has been trying to convince the International Cricket Council that trialling a concussion sub in first-class cricket is a good idea. A recent spate of injuries - as well as the public backing for the idea from a number of players - has revived the debate, but it seems the governing body isn't interested. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

Concussion might be something you associate more with rugby than cricket, but it's an injury increasingly under the spotlight in the latter.

For some years now, governing bodies of a number of countries have been lobbying the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the introduction of a concussion sub - that is, allowing a player to be substituted should somebody be concussed and ruled out of action in the longer formats of the game.

Last year, the ICC flatly rejected a proposal to trial concussion subs in first-class matches when it was proposed by Cricket Australia and supported by England, South Africa and New Zealand.

"The committee acknowledged the seriousness of the issue of concussion in cricket, and stressed the need for consistent concussion policy to be implemented in all countries," the ICC said at the time. "But its...

