Nigeria: FIFA's Hammer Falls On Adamu Again, Bags Two-Year Ban

Former Director General of the defunct National Sports Commission (NSC), Amos Adamu suffered yet another major setback yesterday following a two-year ban placed on him by FIFA's Independent Ethics Committee.

Adamu, an ex-president of the West African Football Union (WAFU) and a member of the executive committees of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA, was ridiculed in 2010, when FIFA's ethics committee banned him for three years for bribery. He lost all his exotic positions in football administration.

Adamu's ban in 2010 followed an undercover sting by The Sunday Times that caught him and fellow ExCo member, Reynald Temarii selling their support ahead of the votes on which country should host the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

In a media statement made available to The Guardian yesterday, the adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee, chaired by Hans-Joachim Eckert, decided to hand Adamu another two years ban from taking part in any kind of football-related activity at national and international level.

The investigation into Adamu was conducted by Dr. Cornel Borbély, chairman of the investigatory chamber of the Ethics Committee, which resulted in a final report being submitted to the adjudicatory chamber on December 2, 2016.

Adjudicatory proceedings were formally opened on December 20, 2016.The adjudicatory chamber determined that, through his involvement in the organisation of an event in 2010, while being a member of the (then) FIFA Executive Committee, Adamu violated articles 13 (General rules of conduct), 15 (Loyalty) and 19 (Conflicts of interest) of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

The sanction, according to Independent Ethics Committee, is effective from yesterday (February 28, 2017), the date on which the decision was notified.

The Guardian recalls that on Monday, Amos Adamu and some group of Nigerians in CAF kicked against NFF President, Amaju Pinnick's support for Ahmad Ahmad of Madagascar in the forthcoming CAF elections.

The nine Nigerians holding different offices in CAF: General Dominic Oneya, Amos Adamu, Amanze Uchegbulam, Sani Lulu Abdullahi, Aminu Maigari, Bolaji Ojo-Oba, Paul Bassey, Aisha Falode and Chris Green declared their support for Hayatou, whom they claim, has been a pillar of support and true friend of Nigerian football. The Federal Government however cleared Pinnick yesterday to vote for a candidate of his choice in the CAF elections scheduled for March 16, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.