1 March 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: Bisa Kdei Gets Highlife Artist Nomination for 4th Consecutive Time

Photo: Bisa Kdei/Instagram
Bisa Kdei.
By Victor Owusu-Bediako

There's little doubt about the dwindling fortunes of highlife music in Ghana, especially when it comes to the awards scheme that rewards popularity and relevance of artists - the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

While the genre, which is touted to be the bedrock of all other genres of Ghanaian music flounders, one artist gets to take the shine, even in the midst of a seeming ruin.

Ronald Kweku Dei, with the moniker, Bisa KDei - has survived and kept highlife artistry afloat, at a time when the likes of Ghanaian dancehall, rap and afro-pop have besiege the industry trends - www.entertainmentgh.com can state.

Bisa KDei has been nominated in the VGMA 'Highlife Artiste of the Year' for 4 consecutive years; 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 - a feat not accomplished by any other highlife artist in the history of the VGMAs.

The 'Jwe' singer has his shortcomings, not regarded by many as a consummate highlife artist due to his somewhat lukewarm stagecraft.

Bisa has the record of most consecutive nominations for any highlife artist, but, Ofori Amponsah holds the record of the highlife artist with the most wins at the VGMA with 12 awards as compared to Bisa KDei's 4.

