Mauritius: Clean-Up Mauritius and Embellishment Campaign Kicks Off On 5 March 2017

press release

The Clean-up Mauritius and Embellishment Campaign will be launched by a civic action on Sunday 5 March 2017 at the Floreal Youth Centre by the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Jugnauth.

The Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Housing and Lands, Mr Showkutally Soodhun, who is also the Chairman of the Ministerial Committee set up to initiate actions under the Clean-Up Mauritius and Embellishment Campaign, made this announcement yesterday in Port Louis.

The objective of the Committee is to ensure an effective coordination between the public and private agencies responsible for cleaning and maintenance, and take action for the prompt cleanliness of various regions of the country. The Campaign adopts a multi-sectoral approach with the active participation of the community.

The Vice-Prime Minister outlined that the Campaign is not a one-time event, but will be ongoing in a bid to keep the country clean and embellished all the time. Mr Soodhun was adamant that the Government is committed to uphold the country's cleanliness and safety for the benefit of the population.

Mr Soodhun invited the public to join the Clean-up Mauritius and Embellishment Campaign. Recalling the participatory role of citizens in maintaining a clean, healthy and safe environment, the Vice-Prime Minister called on the population to take responsibility for the cleanliness of their immediate environment, their village or town, and the whole country.

Those violating laws regarding littering, dumping, and bare lands, among others, will be severely dealt with, said Mr Soodhun adding that the the relevant legislations will be strictly enforced.