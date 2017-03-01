1 March 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia's Service Delivery Is Poor - President

By Ndanki Kahiurika

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob on Monday spoke out about travel allowances in government structures, saying he did not know that people fight to travel just to gain money.

He was addressing his staff at State House.

"S&T, that one people fight for. Apparently some of you have budgeted S&T in your budget. I will do so with it ,and from there I would buy a car. Even the name of the car is mentioned. Therefore, when people are not taken on a trip, it is a war. I did not know that.

"And then people just go on trips; they fight to go on trips," he stated.

Geingob said despite some travelling to gain S&T from trips in order to meet their budgets, there are others who do it in order to pay for their children's school fees.

"Some out of necessity, to take their children to school. Mothers, single mothers, struggling to do anything they can to at least maintain children. How the ladies suffer because men ran away. Shame on them," he said.

Last year, the President qualified for up to N$700 000 after travelling to 12 cities.

The Namibian last year reported that Geingob first raked in N$2,4 million in a period of just eight months by travelling to 19 cities in the first years of his presidency.

The issue of S&T has been identified as a cash cow for many within the civil service, and calls have been made to find ways to curb it.

Meanwhile, Geingob urged both private workers and civil servants to improve their service delivery, describing it as really bad. He said the service was likewise bad at the Hosea Kutako International Airport.

"We need massive improvements. Our service is poor, and some of us have to go and campaign to invite investors to come," he noted.

Vice president Nickey Iyambo also spoke at the event, urging civil servants to work together as no one else can be blamed if things go wrong.

