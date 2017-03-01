HARARE City are confident Rufaro will be ready in time for the 2017 football season after the artificial turf was removed some five weeks ago and natural grass is currently being planted.

Rufaro's synthetic turf, called Extreme Turf, was supposed to be restored after every three years, but that was not the case with the one laid at the Council-run stadium which is the home of Dynamos.

Harare City official Hope Chizuzu said they are hopeful they will be able to use their home ground this season.

The Premier League championship is expected to start next month.

The PSL are yet to adopt a new constitution stating that there are now 18 teams in the top-flight league.

Newly-promoted clubs have also not yet been taken to the traditional induction exercise.

Chizuzu said work has been going on well at Rufaro and everything was in order.

"I think we are on the right track, work at Rufaro has since commenced and the artificial turf is no longer there, we resorted to natural grass.

"We always try to keep up with standards and when the lifespan of the artificial turf lapsed we saw it fit to remove it and replace it with natural grass.

"I think natural turf will not take so much time and, with the way the workmen are performing, I think we will be using it as our home ground and also considering that there are now many teams in Harare who would also like to use the stadium we will make sure that we complete developments in time," said Chizuzu.