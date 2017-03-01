1 March 2017

South Africa: DA Not Expecting Much From KZN SOPA

The DA believes the ANC will use the State of the Province Address in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday to regain voters' loyalty.

Premier Willies Mchunu was set to deliver the address at the Royal Show Grounds in Pietermaritzburg.

DA KwaZulu-Natal legislature leader Francois Rodgers said party members did not expect much to come out of it.

"Our expectation is much of the same rhetoric, every single year," Rodgers said.

"The key words will be 'radical economic transformation', Today will be about grand plans to recapture the hearts and minds of ANC members, rather than deal with real bread and butter issues."

A number of MECs and other politicians were arriving ahead of the speech, which is expected to detail goals for the province.

