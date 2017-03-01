Namibia: Vries Helps Maritzburg Move Into Top Eight

NAMIBIAN goalkeeper Virgil Vries helped Maritzburg United move into the top eight of the South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) after beating Free State Stars 2-1 at home on Sunday afternoon.

Stars opened the scoring through Mohammed Anas midway through the first half, but second half goals by Evans Rusike and Lebohang Maboe gave Maritzburg a come-from-behind victory.

Vries brought off a fine save for Maritzburg in the closing stages, as the 'Team of Choice' held on for an important victory.

Maritzburg are now eighth on the log on 23 points, while Free State Stars are third from bottom on 18 points.

Namibia's Peter Shalulile and Chris Katjiukua were both in the starting line-up for Highlands Park in their home match against SuperSport United on Saturday, but they ended up losing 1-0 to deepen their relegation fears.

According to reports Shalulile had an early effort saved, while he was caught offside several times by SuperSport's defence.

The defeat sees Highlands remaining second last on the log in 15th position on 14 points. SuperSport, meanwhile, went to the top of the log on 35 points from 18 matches, just ahead of Cape Town City, who beat Baroka FC 3-0, on goal difference.

In a match involving Namibians on both sides, Platinum Stars scored a morale-boosting 3-0 victory away to Bloemfontein Celtic.

Defender Willem Mwedihanga and veteran striker Henrico Botes both started the match for Stars, with Benson Shilongo an unused substitute, while Deon Hotto played the full match for Celtic.

Gerald Phiri scored two goals and Bongi Ntuli one for Stars, to ease their relegation fears, as they move up to 12th position on 19 points, just above Celtic who are on 18 points.

Mamelodi Sundowns beat Bidvest Wits 2-0 to move up to fifth place on 32 points, while Wits remain third on 34 points.

Kaizer Chiefs are fourth on 34 points after drawing 1-1 away to Ajax Cape Town, while Golden Arrows and Chippa United drew 2-2. Namibian keeper Max Mbaeva was an unused substitute for Golden Arrows.

In the National First Division, meanwhile, Jomo Cosmos beat Mbombela United to move up to fourth position on the log.

Denzil Haoseb and Ananias Gebhardt both played for Cosmos, with Haoseb coming close to scoring with a first-half free kick.

Cosmos are now fourth on the log on 29 points from 19 matches, just behind Royal Eagles on goal difference and 11 points behind log leaders Thanda Royal.